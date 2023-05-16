Rockland police rescue ducklings from sewer

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Several officers jumped into action and into a sewer to rescue a few fuzzy ducklings for Mother’s Day.

The Rockland Police Department posted body camera footage of the rescue.

Sgt. Dun Duhamel and Officer Logan Finnegan got the call to help 10 ducklings who had fallen through a sewer gate Sunday.

Finnegan climbed into the sewer, where several feet of water were waiting for him. From there, he was able to get all 10 ducklings to Duhamel, then reunite the ducklings with their mother.

The ducklings then got a police escort across the roadway, making sure to avoid the sewer gate.

