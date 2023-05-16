Paying it forward: Veteran donates gifted car to another veteran

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A local veteran has a new set of wheels thanks to Maine Veterans Project and Holden Police - but this year’s donation came with a twist.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this car ends up being another donation down the road,” Maine Veterans Project President Doc Goodwin said at last year’s car giveaway.

One year later, Goodwin’s prediction became reality.

Retired US Navy Corpsman Keith Witherspoon’s old ride - a 2014 Subaru Outback gifted last May - has a new owner.

It’s part of Maine Veterans Project and the Holden Police Department’s vehicle donation program, and the ultimate example of paying it forward.

“People always talk about doing something to make the world better, and this is my little effort in making the world better, to give it back to someone so deserving like Dale, who’s a great guy,” Witherspoon said.

This year’s recipient is Navy Veteran Dale Fox of Weston. Fox totaled his truck in a March accident, and has had a hard time getting around - until now.

“I’m not used to receiving, I’m a giver, not a taker,” Fox said.

Almost a year to the day, those involved are keeping the late Chief Chris Greeley’s wishes alive.

“This was the very first time this car was given away was when Chief was here,” Goodwin said. “And, that torch has been passed to Eddie.”

“Life is tough, but if you can put a smile on someone’s face and make somebody else’s life a little better, it’s worth it,” Holden Police Chief Eddie Benjamin said.

“Chris has been there for me and every member of our community,” Witherspoon said. “It was the love that the police department in the town of Holden, and Maine Veterans Project - run by my best friend Shawn - showed me in gifting me this car, so I wanted to give back to a deserving veteran.”

“To see Eddie pick up and run with the torch that Chris started, and to continue the legacy of giving back to the community in the greater region of Holden is really awe-inspiring,” Holden Town Manager Benjamin Breadmore said.

“Of all the programs the Maine Veterans Project has, almost nothing compares to the vehicle donation program, and almost nothing feels better than donating a set of wheels to a veteran,” Goodwin said. “Seeing that smile on their face is everything.”

