Old Town FD: Juniper Ridge landfill fire under control

The landfill is owned by the state and run by Casella.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Multiple crews responded to a large fire at Juniper Ridge Landfill in Old Town Monday night.

A member of the Old Town Fire Department tells TV 5 the fire is now under control.

Crews from Bradley, Alton and Hudson responded to the scene about 9 pm.

They were able to contain the blaze by midnight.

There is no word yet on how the fire started. The landfill is owned by the state and run by Casella.

