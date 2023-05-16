Old Town FD: Juniper Ridge landfill fire under control

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Multiple crews responded to a large fire at Juniper Ridge Landfill in Old Town Monday night.

A member of the Old Town Fire Department tells TV 5 the fire is now under control.

Crews from Bradley, Alton and Hudson responded to the scene about 9 pm.

They were able to contain the blaze by midnight.

There is no word yet on how the fire started. The landfill is owned by the state and run by Casella.

