Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm educates community on sustainability of breed

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - The common person would never think about what an Alpaca could do.

The fleece of these gentle and sometimes quirky animals produces sustainable clothing.

For 20 years the owners of Unity’s Northern Solstice Alpaca farm have brought the true Alpaca experience to Maine.

“We built the farm in 2004, we’re coming up on year 20 so this is actually our 18th year of shearing,” said Corry Pratt, owner of the farm.

Every year, the farm will host their annual shearing which is where they remove the fleece from each Alpaca, with no harm done, and provides a lighter coat for the animals.

The annual event brings Alpaca experts from all over the world to the farm, but one may wonder what’s so unique with Alpaca fleece.

“This is some of the most soft, hypoallergenic fiber in the world and we gather this fiber, sort it and grate it and then it gets made into beautiful clothing and yarn which we sell in our stores,” said Robin Fowler Pratt, who is also the owner of the farm.

The fleece can weigh up to 10 to 15 pounds on the animals and if the removal isn’t done every year, it could be detrimental for them.

“Our goal is to teach more people about the value of alpaca and that it’s sustainable,” said Fowler Pratt.“This is one of the few fiber bearing animals that are sustainable. They don’t damage the planet and they live about 20 years.”

Fowler Pratt fell in love with the breed of llamas and vicunas right here in Maine.

“When I was a little girl, I went to the common ground fair which is now actually right across the street from us but it used to be in southern Maine and I met my first alpaca,” said Fowler Pratt.

And after a corporate career, Fowler Pratt educated herself on the breed and saw what the animals can do for us humans and it doesn’t have anything to do with their fleece.

Although the animals produce a sustainable fleece, the owners voiced how therapeutic it is to care for them.

“Alpacas are extremely intelligent, sensitive, compassionate animals and when people are around them, it brings out the best in people,” said Fowler Pratt.

Year-round, 10,000 to 15,000 people from all over the world come to Unity, Maine to experience the love of an alpaca.

“When people come here no matter what mood they’re in, they leave feeling peaceful and what a job to be able to do that,” said Fowler Pratt. “To watch people be affected that way every day is an honor and so is to care for them.”

The farm holds free tours year-round for anyone looking to learn more about the animals.

Tours are free and they’re open Tuesdays through Sundays.

For more information on the Maine Alpaca Experience, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.