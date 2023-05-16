Mostly Cloudy With Rain Likely Today, Especially North

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will slowly push southward across the state today. This will bring some rain into the state today, slowly moving southward across the state as the day progresses. The steadiest rain will fall over areas north of Bangor while much of the rest of the state sees lighter, more showery type rain. The rain will be focused north of Bangor through early to mid-afternoon then push southward towards Bangor and the coast later this afternoon and evening. Overall rainfall totals by later this evening will be light with most spots seeing less than .25″ of rainfall. Slightly higher amounts up to .4″ will be possible through the Central Highlands. We’ll see a wide range in temperatures today with most spots in the 50s to low 60s. Areas south of Bangor will be warmer with highs closer to or a bit above 70° due to drier and brighter conditions expected there. The cold front will push offshore this evening, bringing the showers to an end. Winds will shift to the northwest behind the front and usher colder air into the region tonight. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the 30s.

Much colder air will be in place for our Wednesday. We’ll see a brighter and drier day with a mix of sun and clouds but temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to mid-50s for highs. On top of that, we’ll have a gusty northwest wind Wednesday with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible which make it feel chilly at times. An upper level disturbance will cross the state Wednesday too and could produce a few isolated showers during the day but the bulk of the day looks dry. High pressure will bring us some beautiful weather to end the week. We’ll have sunshine and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s Thursday and sunshine with highs in the 60s to near 70° Friday. Our next chance for some wet weather will arrive Saturday night into Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, steadiest rain will fall north of Bangor. Highs between 53°-69°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Showers ending early then partly cloudy. Lows between 32°-39°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and cooler. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Thursday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

