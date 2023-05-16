Maine Baseball is hungry for more than just America East crown

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine Baseball is heading into the America East playoffs with the number one seed locked up.

But you’d be looking in vain if you tried to find a celebration among the team.

“It sounds terrible to say this but it doesn’t matter. Right? We got the number one seed. We expected to go out and do this. This was a part of our goal, right we have to get the number one number two seed to have a really good chance in the tournament. So for us, it’s a checkmark. It’s what we what we set out to do and we’ve done it. Any celebration is reserved for winning a conference championship,” said Head Coach Nick Derba.

This weekend they’ll take on Bryant at home.

And they’re looking to jumpstart some energy for the playoffs.

“I think this weekend will be big just to get momentum going into the tournament and we got that one seed which is big. We just got to show up and play when the tournament comes around and get it done,” said infielder Quinn McDaniel.

Since the start of the season this team has had the goal to compete on the national stage.

And now the opportunity to get there is right before them.

“Just consistency, you know, the guys who are at the top, they are at the top because they believe they are. We have guys with the confidence that believe we’re at the top and you know, if we show up every day we stay the course you know, do our jobs, you know, we should get there,” said utility player Jake Rainess.

“Staying away from the mental error because I feel like we can definitely compete at the national level if we don’t beat ourselves. That’s gonna be the biggest thing. Not beating ourselves. Staying away from mental errors or just not playing together as a unit,” said first basemen Jeremiah Jenkins.

The playoffs begin May 24th in Binghamton, New York.

