Maine Baseball is hungry for more than just America East crown

Coach Derba
Coach Derba(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine Baseball is heading into the America East playoffs with the number one seed locked up.

But you’d be looking in vain if you tried to find a celebration among the team.

“It sounds terrible to say this but it doesn’t matter. Right? We got the number one seed. We expected to go out and do this. This was a part of our goal, right we have to get the number one number two seed to have a really good chance in the tournament. So for us, it’s a checkmark. It’s what we what we set out to do and we’ve done it. Any celebration is reserved for winning a conference championship,” said Head Coach Nick Derba.

This weekend they’ll take on Bryant at home.

And they’re looking to jumpstart some energy for the playoffs.

“I think this weekend will be big just to get momentum going into the tournament and we got that one seed which is big. We just got to show up and play when the tournament comes around and get it done,” said infielder Quinn McDaniel.

Since the start of the season this team has had the goal to compete on the national stage.

And now the opportunity to get there is right before them.

“Just consistency, you know, the guys who are at the top, they are at the top because they believe they are. We have guys with the confidence that believe we’re at the top and you know, if we show up every day we stay the course you know, do our jobs, you know, we should get there,” said utility player Jake Rainess.

“Staying away from the mental error because I feel like we can definitely compete at the national level if we don’t beat ourselves. That’s gonna be the biggest thing. Not beating ourselves. Staying away from mental errors or just not playing together as a unit,” said first basemen Jeremiah Jenkins.

The playoffs begin May 24th in Binghamton, New York.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295

Latest News

Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Husson Softball watching the NCAA Selection Show
Husson Baseball and Softball react to NCAA Selection Show
Husson Baseball and Softball react to NCAA Selection Show
Husson Baseball and Softball react to NCAA Selection Show
Black Bears knocked out Binghamton before falling to UAlbany
Maine softball’s America East Tournament run ends on third day