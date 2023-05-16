Longtime Somerset County Sheriff passes away

Sheriff Barry A. DeLong
Sheriff Barry A. DeLong(Somerset County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Longtime Somerset County Sheriff Barry DeLong has died.

According to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, DeLong passed away last Friday at Maine Medical Center in Augusta.

DeLong was elected Sheriff in 1995 serving Somerset County for almost 20 years.

He was succeeded by current Sheriff, Dale Lancaster.

DeLong was from Presque Isle which he called, “God’s country.”

According to his obituary, DeLong joined the Maine State Police in 1973 working his way up to senior detective.

He was known for his work investigating child abuse cases and holds the record in New England for the most child abuse convictions.

He’s survived by his wife Suzanne and two children, Flint and Carrie-Jo.

Barry DeLong was 74 years old.

