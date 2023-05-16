Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash

Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in Aroostook County in March.(Maine Warden Service)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in Aroostook County in March.

19-year-old Scout Sylvester of Greene, was indicted for manslaughter, operating under the influence and reckless conduct.

His brother, 23-year-old Jack Sylvester of Greene, was indicted for furnishing liquor to a minor, reckless operation of a snowmobile, falsifying evidence and reckless conduct.

Warrants were put out for their arrest.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295

Latest News

An Aroostook county man was indicted for fifteen charges stemming from two back to back bank...
Aroostook County man indicted for back-to-back bank robberies
Crash in Newburgh
1 killed in rollover crash in Newburgh
Building fire in Hampden Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to early morning fire Hampden
The landfill is owned by the state and run by Casella.
Normal operations resume at Juniper Ridge landfill after fire