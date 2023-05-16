Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in Aroostook County in March.

19-year-old Scout Sylvester of Greene, was indicted for manslaughter, operating under the influence and reckless conduct.

His brother, 23-year-old Jack Sylvester of Greene, was indicted for furnishing liquor to a minor, reckless operation of a snowmobile, falsifying evidence and reckless conduct.

Warrants were put out for their arrest.

