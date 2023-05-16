Gardiner man sentenced to 65 years for murder, attempted murder charges

Gardiner man sentenced to 65 years for murder and attempted murder charges
Gardiner man sentenced to 65 years for murder and attempted murder charges(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Gardiner man who was found guilty of murder, aggravated assault and attempted murder has been sentenced to 65 years.

Dylan Ketcham was charged with murder for the shooting death of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January of 2020.

He was also charged with attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault for attacking then 21-year-old Caleb Trudeau with a machete.

He was sentenced to 45 years for Johnson’s death and will serve an additional 20 years for the attempted murder and assault of Trudeau.

Ketcham showed no emotions in court as he was sentenced.

“We’re very grateful for the hard work of the state police and especially for the testimony of Caleb Trudeau, the surviving victim. If he had not survived that hideous machete attack against him, we may not have known all that we know about what happened. And we commend him and respect him greatly for his courage,” State prosecutor, Megan Elam said.

“Very disappointed. Dylan went through a very difficult situation. Young men make foolish decisions. In our view, this was clearly a self-defense situation,” said defense attorney Steve Smith.

Smith says they plan to appeal the conviction and sentence.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295

Latest News

Cookies Against Child Abuse
Cookies Against Child Abuse
Maine Ocean
Goodbye, fish and chips? New England haddock imperiled by overfishing
Annual observance honors fallen Maine law enforcement officers
Annual observance honors fallen Maine law enforcement officers
Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm
Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm educates community on sustainability of breed