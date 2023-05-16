Fresh Start hosts open house at 13th recovery residence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A who’s-who of Penobscot County policymakers and recovery advocates gathered in Bangor Tuesday.

Fresh Start Sober Living hosted an open house at its newest residence on Highland Avenue.

After five years, 13 houses, and 101 rooms, Fresh Start Sober Living has become a success story not even its founder could have envisioned.

“No, I thought that I’d be bankrupt and homeless,” said Scott Pardy, president, Fresh Start Sober Living.

Thanks to the efforts of Pardy and his team, men like Zach Day have a safe place to call home.

“I needed something, somewhere to go to live so I didn’t fall back into addiction. And when you move into here, you’re surrounded by people that are in a recovery aspect and genuinely want to help each person that’s in there and not push them off to the side,” said Day.

Day lives inside Fresh Start’s newest residence at 31 Highland Avenue in Bangor.

Nearly $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding went toward the purchase of the home back in February.

Tuesday, Penobscot County Commissioners responsible for allocating that grant were welcomed inside alongside other community partners.

“As a commissioner, well spent money,” said David Marshall, Penobscot County Commissioner, district three. “This is the very type of thing that county commissioners see great value in, and it reaffirms our decision-making process.”

“That’s great! I’m glad they feel that way. You know, it’s hard to know, especially in this kind of business, if you’re doing the right thing, but we think we are,” Pardy said.

An all-electric maintenance van was also on display outside of the open house. The vehicle was purchased about a week ago using money from the City of Bangor. It’s just another tool Fresh Start Sober Living can use to help members keep their addiction in the rearview mirror.

“That says to me that the people, you know, they understand. They see that there’s a problem and they want they want to do what they can to fix the problem, and we’re very grateful to the county and the city,” Pardy said.

“It’s good to see that all these people were in here and that they’re standing behind people who are in addiction because it’s a really big problem that has come over this town. It’s good to see that people in the city are stepping in to help fix that problem,” Day said.

Fresh Start has some beds currently available for both men and women. You can find a link to their application here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.