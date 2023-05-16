Dropkick Murphys returning to Bangor this fall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Dropkick Murphys are making a return to Bangor this fall.

The band, which was founded in Quincy, Massachusetts back in 1996 will be shipping up to the Queen City on Wednesday, September 27th.

They’ll be joined at the Maine Savings Amphitheater by The Interrupters and opener Jesse Ahern.

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, May 19 at 10:00 AM.

For for information you can click here.

