Dropkick Murphys returning to Bangor this fall

Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Dropkick Murphys are making a return to Bangor this fall.

The band, which was founded in Quincy, Massachusetts back in 1996 will be shipping up to the Queen City on Wednesday, September 27th.

They’ll be joined at the Maine Savings Amphitheater by The Interrupters and opener Jesse Ahern.

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, May 19 at 10:00 AM.

For for information you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295

Latest News

Periods of rain on Tuesday
The landfill is owned by the state and run by Casella.
Old Town FD: Juniper Ridge landfill fire under control
Crash in Newburgh
1 killed in rollover crash in Newburgh
DONATION
Paying it forward: Veteran donates gifted car to another veteran