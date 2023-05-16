Crews respond to fire at Juniper Ridge landfill
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Multiple crews are responding to a fire at Juniper Ridge Landfill in Old Town Monday night.
Old Town Fire tells us they’ve been on-scene since approximately 9 p.m.
Crews from Bradley, Alton and Hudson are also on-scene.
The landfill is owned by the state and run by Casella.
We will bring you the latest information as we get it.
