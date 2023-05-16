Crews respond to fire at Juniper Ridge landfill

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Multiple crews are responding to a fire at Juniper Ridge Landfill in Old Town Monday night.

Old Town Fire tells us they’ve been on-scene since approximately 9 p.m.

Crews from Bradley, Alton and Hudson are also on-scene.

The landfill is owned by the state and run by Casella.

