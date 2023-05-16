Crews respond to early morning fire Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews were called to a building fire in Hampden early Tuesday morning.

They were called in around 1 a.m. about reports of a building fire.

When crews arrived on scene, the building was engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid departments were called in to help with low water supply.

No one was injured and the cause of fire is under investigation.

