Crews respond to early morning fire Hampden

Building fire in Hampden Tuesday morning.
Building fire in Hampden Tuesday morning.(Professional Fire Fighters of Hampden, IAFF Local 4903 via Facebook)
By Angela Luna
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews were called to a building fire in Hampden early Tuesday morning.

They were called in around 1 a.m. about reports of a building fire.

When crews arrived on scene, the building was engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid departments were called in to help with low water supply.

No one was injured and the cause of fire is under investigation.

