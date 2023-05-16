CMP can resume construction of 145-mile electricity corridor through the Maine woods

Maine electricity corridor
Maine electricity corridor
By WMTW
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE - Central Maine Power has the green light to resume construction of its controversial 145-mile electricity corridor through the Maine woods, a project thought to be killed by voters but resurrected in court.

Tuesday, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection lifted its suspension of the project issued in November 2021, two weeks after Maine voters resoundingly backed a referendum to stop the corridor, 59% to 41%.

But CMP successfully sued, arguing the referendum imposed a retroactive law that violated its vested rights.

On April 20th, a Cumberland County civil jury unanimously found in favor of CMP 9-0.

The window for a potential appeal closed last Friday.

None of the eligible parties filed an appeal.

Maine’s DEP Commissioner notified the company Tuesday its construction permit is no longer suspended.

The department requires CMP to notify DEP at least five days before it plans to resume construction.

The project will be subject to weekly third-party inspections.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295

Latest News

File Image
Chelsea man dies from injuries from fire pit incident
The Rockland Police Department posted body camera footage of the ducklings' rescue.
Rockland police rescue ducklings from sewer
Storm damage to the Union Fairgrounds
Union Fairgrounds damaged from recent storm
JuJu
Furry Friends at 4: JuJu