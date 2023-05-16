CMP can resume construction of 145-mile electricity corridor through the Maine woods

MAINE - Central Maine Power has the green light to resume construction of its controversial 145-mile electricity corridor through the Maine woods, a project thought to be killed by voters but resurrected in court.

Tuesday, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection lifted its suspension of the project issued in November 2021, two weeks after Maine voters resoundingly backed a referendum to stop the corridor, 59% to 41%.

But CMP successfully sued, arguing the referendum imposed a retroactive law that violated its vested rights.

On April 20th, a Cumberland County civil jury unanimously found in favor of CMP 9-0.

The window for a potential appeal closed last Friday.

None of the eligible parties filed an appeal.

Maine’s DEP Commissioner notified the company Tuesday its construction permit is no longer suspended.

The department requires CMP to notify DEP at least five days before it plans to resume construction.

The project will be subject to weekly third-party inspections.

