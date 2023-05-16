Chilly, Brighter & Breezy Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to move towards the coast this evening. Showers behind the front will continue to move SSE through the first part of the night. The Bangor region should begin to see showers after 6 PM. The rain will finally clear the coast after midnight and the rest of the night will have some partial clearing. It will also be chilly as lows will range from the upper 20s to close to 40°. Areas of patchy frost will be possible into Wednesday morning; it would be a good idea to cover or bring indoors any plants that are sensitive to the cold.

High pressure will start to build into the region Wednesday. There will be more sunshine, but the chance for a passing shower also exists. It will be much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s north to the low to mid 50s elsewhere. A tight pressure gradient will produce gusty NNW winds that could hit up to 35 mph. An even colder night is on the way Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Skies will be clear, and winds will die down. As a result, temperatures for many will fall close to or even below freezing. A high potential for frost exists.

Warmer days return by the end of the week. Both Thursday and Friday will have highs in the 60s & will get close to 70°. Coastal areas will have a return of the sea breeze and that will keep highs mostly in the 50s and low 60s Thursday through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with breezy winds returning by Friday.

Watching a pair of low-pressure systems by the weekends. It does look like a low moving out of the Great Lakes and a low moving up the east coast will provide the chance for rain starting Saturday afternoon lasting into early Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the 60s. By Sunday conditions will be slightly warmer, hitting the 60s and low 70s.

TONIGHT: Showers ending early and skies partially clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s north to the low 40s closer to the coast. NW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Highs in the 40s and 50s. Breezy NNW wind gusting up to 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and 60s. The sea breeze will keep the coast cooler.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s. A Sea breeze will keep the coast cooler.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with showers arriving by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: A few early morning showers followed by partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

