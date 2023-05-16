Chelsea man dies from injuries from fire pit incident
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHELSEA, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a man from Chelsea who fell into a fire pit at his home last month has died.
On April 6, a family member found 68-year-old Daniel Albert and called 9-1-1.
When rescue crews got to the home on Dr. Mann Road, they say Albert had burns to over 45% of his body.
He was taken to a local hospital then flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Albert passed away Tuesday morning as a result of his injuries.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.