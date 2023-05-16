Bison Loose in Fort Fairfield for the Second Time This Year

By WAGM
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Five bison that call a Fort Fairfield Farm home are still on the run after they escaped their pen this weekend.

This video you’re seeing is when they were on the run in February.

Police say six bison escaped for the second time this year around 9pm Saturday night.

Officials say the owner was successful in returning one of the bison back to its home Monday.

Fort Fairfield police say they’re currently working with the owner to resolve the situation.

Police are unsure of the exact location of the other five bison.

They ask anyone driving in the Route 1A area to be vigilant and not to approach any of the bison if they should enter your property.

