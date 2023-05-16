Aroostook County man indicted for back-to-back bank robberies

An Aroostook county man was indicted for fifteen charges stemming from two back to back bank...
An Aroostook county man was indicted for fifteen charges stemming from two back to back bank robberies in March.(Aroostook County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook county man was indicted for fifteen charges stemming from two back to back bank robberies in March.

35-year-old angel Montes of Presque isle was inducted on two counts of robbery, two counts of theft, 10 counts of terrorizing and 10 counts of violating conditions of release.

State Police reports say Montes went into the Aroostook Savings and Loan in Presque Isle demanding money and claimed he would detonate a bomb if staff didn’t cooperate.

Deputies then received the call of an active robbery at Katahdin Trust in Mars Hill.

When they arrived, they were told the man possibly involved was at a nearby IGA.

Police arrested Montes after a brief pursuit on foot.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295

Latest News

Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Crash in Newburgh
1 killed in rollover crash in Newburgh
Building fire in Hampden Tuesday morning.
Crews respond to early morning fire Hampden
The landfill is owned by the state and run by Casella.
Normal operations resume at Juniper Ridge landfill after fire