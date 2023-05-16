Aroostook County man indicted for back-to-back bank robberies

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook county man was indicted for fifteen charges stemming from two back to back bank robberies in March.

35-year-old angel Montes of Presque isle was inducted on two counts of robbery, two counts of theft, 10 counts of terrorizing and 10 counts of violating conditions of release.

State Police reports say Montes went into the Aroostook Savings and Loan in Presque Isle demanding money and claimed he would detonate a bomb if staff didn’t cooperate.

Deputies then received the call of an active robbery at Katahdin Trust in Mars Hill.

When they arrived, they were told the man possibly involved was at a nearby IGA.

Police arrested Montes after a brief pursuit on foot.

