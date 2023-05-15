Shooting at Berwick home now homicide investigation, police confirm

BERWICK, Maine - State Police have ruled a shooting in Berwick this weekend a homicide.

Authorities were called to School Street Saturday morning for reports of a shooting.

When officers got there, they found 25-year-old Christopher Utt and 41-year-old Edward Badeau with gunshot wounds.

Police say Badeau died at a New Hampshire hospital.

Utt was taken to Massachusetts General for surgery and remains in critical condition.

Police have not said what lead to the shooting or given any additional information on potential suspects.

