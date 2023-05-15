Police on scene of Newburgh crash

Crash in Newburgh
Crash in Newburgh(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Police are on scene of a bad crash in Newburgh.

Newburgh Fire and Rescue said on social media that Western Ave. is shut down between the current fire station and Mudgett Road.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

There is no word yet on injuries or what may have caused the crash.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

