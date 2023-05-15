Periods of rain on Tuesday, chilly on Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front is slowly approaching from the north; a few showers are already impacting northern Maine. A few showers are possible tonight as the cold front moves south across the state. Otherwise, it is a little breezy out there, but wind gusts will decrease through the night.

The cold front will still be pushing south on Tuesday. Periods of rain are expected through the day. This rain will impact northern regions first and follow the front south and east across the state. It should exit the coastline late Tuesday evening.

Skies will clear behind the front and cooler air will move in from the northwest. Wednesday highs will be below average, only making it into the 40s and 50s. High pressure will be pushing into the region and clearing out the clouds and helping to increase the winds. Northwest winds will gust up to 30smph. By Wednesday night, temperatures are forecast to drop to near freezing or below. Temperatures will return to near normal on Thursday and remain near or above normal through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible, especially in the north. Lows 43-54°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs 53-70°. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30s mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. West wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s to low 70s. Breezy south wind.

