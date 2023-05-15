Officials find body of missing Old Town boater
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The body of a missing boater in Old Town has been found.
The remains of 62-year-old Lowell Wheaton were spotted at 10 this morning in Pocumcus lake by a camp owner.
Wheaton went missing on April 27th after going on a boating trip.
His canoe was found drifting in the lake the next day.
Officials searched for Wheaton for a week before he was presumed drowned.
