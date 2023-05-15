Officials find body of missing Old Town boater

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The body of a missing boater in Old Town has been found.

The remains of 62-year-old Lowell Wheaton were spotted at 10 this morning in Pocumcus lake by a camp owner.

Wheaton went missing on April 27th after going on a boating trip.

His canoe was found drifting in the lake the next day.

Officials searched for Wheaton for a week before he was presumed drowned.

