New wrinkles keep Clothes Encounter fresh after 10 years in business

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Clothes Encounter has been a staple on Water Street in Ellsworth for the last decade, but it’s constantly finding ways to reinvent itself.

You could say the same about some of the items sold there.

On June 1st, Clothes Encounter will celebrate ten years in business. It’s taken a lot of hard work to make it last a decade, especially when you throw a pandemic on top of all the challenges small businesses already face.

“During the pandemic, when I did live shows and sold clothes online, we talked a lot about positivity and just having a good outlook on life and having a good outlook on yourself,” said Suzanne Wood, owner, Clothes Encounter.

From those conversations, a slogan was born: I am enough.

That became the tagline for a new project – a section of the store featuring upcycled products.

“There’s so much excess. There’s so much clothing. There’s so much material, and it is never going to get sold fast enough. And so I wanted to take our excess that either wasn’t selling or had stains or just imperfections and turn it into something new that somebody could treasure,” Wood said.

“I always love the idea of being able to reuse fabric,” said Hilary Nelson, manager, Clothes Encounter. “I’ve done the apron dresses. These are mostly made out of men’s shirts.”

The upcycled section became a permanent fixture about two years ago.

More recently, Clothes Encounter added another new wrinkle: t-shirt totes. They’re made by a third employee, Walter Greenleaf, who’s also grad student at UMaine.

“He said, ‘Hey I have all of these t-shirts. Can I make some of these bags while I’m here?’ And I said, ‘Yeah absolutely!’ And so we just decided to sell them as an option for a reusable bag and people have really liked them a lot,” Wood said.

“We as a society waste a lot and being able to reuse is a really important thing. I’m also a mom, and I think a good bag is essential. And so, that has always been my goal: having a good bag, lots of pockets. And also saving the planet while I’m at it,” Nelson said with a chuckle.

