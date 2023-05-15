Increasing Clouds, Breezy & Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve got a nice start to our week today. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as the day progresses. A cold front approaching from the north will bring a chance for a few showers to far northern locales this afternoon otherwise much of the state will see a dry day. With high pressure to our west and low pressure to our east, we will see a gusty west/southwest wind today with gusts to 30-40 MPH at times. The cold front will continue to approach the state tonight. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. A few showers will be possible after midnight especially north of Bangor.

The cold front will gradually push southward across the state during the day Tuesday. Showers associated with the front will push southward as the day progresses too. Overall rainfall totals by Tuesday evening will be light with most spots seeing less than .25″ of rainfall. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Much colder air will move behind the front for Wednesday. We’ll see a brighter and drier day with a mix of sun and clouds but temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to mid-50s for highs. On top of that, we’ll have a gusty northwest wind Wednesday with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible which make it feel chilly at times. An upper level disturbance will cross the state Wednesday and could produce a few isolated showers during the day but the bulk of the day looks dry. High pressure will bring us some beautiful weather to end the week. We’ll have sunshine and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s Thursday and sunshine with highs in the 60s to near 70° Friday.

Today: Increasing clouds and breezy. Scattered afternoon showers possible, mainly north of Millinocket. Highs between 66°-74°. West/southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible after midnight, north of Bangor. Lows between 45°-53°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, steadiest over northern locations. Highs between 58°-68°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and cooler. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

