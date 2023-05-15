Husson Baseball and Softball react to NCAA Selection Show

Husson Softball watching the NCAA Selection Show
Husson Softball watching the NCAA Selection Show(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The road to a national championship started Monday for college baseball and softball teams over the country.

Among them is both of Husson’s squads.

About one week ago Husson Baseball became champions of the North Atlantic Conference.

And now their journey continues in Connecticut as they are set to take on Wheaton College.

“You know, they’re a great team. So it’s it’s exciting to go down and play good competition,” said outfielder Ethan Stoddard.

“We played a lot of great competition and faced a lot of adversity against a really great, great team. So, whenever it happened, we stayed as family and just tried to come together and just scrap a couple of wins,” said utility player Brett Riffe.

“That’s been a huge part of our team so far this year is just a lot of us are gritty and we fight. We like to fight,” said Stoddard.

Husson Softball is set to face a familiar foe in Tufts, the college that eliminated them back in 2021.

“It ended in the bottom of the seventh in a way that we don’t ever want it to end, but I think we’re ready to go after them. And just to show them that, you know, we’re different and we’re better than we were then,” said infielder Kenzie Dore.

“We show up for each other every day at practice. We’ve been through hard practices, months without a game to look forward to those moments really train us to be there for one another and just keep each other up,” said catcher Bulla McCabe.

Husson Softball brings a lot of energy wherever they go.

That energy helped the Eagles go undefeated in conference games this season.

Leading them to a North Atlantic Conference title.

“We know how to have fun and we know how to be serious at the same time. Like we can stay loose but stay focused. That’s really our motto when we have practice and things like this,” said McCabe.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295

Latest News

Black Bears knocked out Binghamton before falling to UAlbany
Maine softball’s America East Tournament run ends on third day
Jazmin plans on working toward a real estate career
Lawrence’s Jazmin Johnson to play field hockey and softball at Husson
Husson Eagles react to NAC Softball Championship
Husson Eagles react to NAC Softball Championship
Lawrence's Jazmin Johnson to play field hockey and softball at Husson
Lawrence's Jazmin Johnson to play field hockey and softball at Husson