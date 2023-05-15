Governor Mills hosted the United Bikers of Maine at the Blaine House for their annual tea event

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills hosted the United Bikers of Maine at the Blaine House today for their annual tea event.

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Bikers were joined by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

She says 32 people lost their lives in last year in motorcycle crashes in Maine.

Bellows and the Governor are urging all Maine drivers to take an extra minute to look out for motorcycles.

Mills says motorcycle riders are 28 times more likely than those in vehicles to die in a crash.

“Assume that a motorcycle is closer to your vehicle than it might look. Leave extra room for that motorcycle to maneuver. You don’t know if they need to make a change based on the road’s condition, especially soft shoulders. Don’t attempt to drive between motorcycles traveling together. It is not a game. And bikers, I ask you to do your best to make sure other drivers can see you.”

The tea at the Blaine House with United Bikers of Maine has been an annual tradition for more than thirty years.

Mills is the fifth governor to host the event.

