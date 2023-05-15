Bridgton man dies in fire

BRIDGTON, Maine (WMTW) - A fire in Bridgton that killed a 92-year-old man is under investigation tonight.

Maine Public Safety officials say on Saturday fire crews found a man on fire on the lawn of a home on 2-A street.

They were able to put out the flames, but the man died from his injuries at the scene. No nearby buildings were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.