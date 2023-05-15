Augusta car explosion due to lithium-ion battery failure

The battery was attached to a cordless drill that was located in the back of a pickup truck that was legally parked on Chamberlain Street for much of the day.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Thursday vehicle fire and explosion in Augusta was the result of a lithium-ion battery failure, according to the Fire Marshall’s Office.

The Fire Marshall’s Office says that while instances of these fires or explosions are infrequent, spontaneous combustion of lithium-ion batteries does occur, due to mechanical defects, poor design, or external factors.

The Fire Marshall’s Office recommendations for lithium-ion batteries are:

  • Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or couch.
  • Always use the manufacturer’s cords and power adapter made specifically for that device.
  • Keep batteries/devices at room temperature.
  • Do not place in direct sunlight and keep away from anything flammable.

