Augusta car explosion due to lithium-ion battery failure

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Thursday vehicle fire and explosion in Augusta was the result of a lithium-ion battery failure, according to the Fire Marshall’s Office.

The battery was attached to a cordless drill that was located in the back of a pickup truck that was legally parked on Chamberlain Street for much of the day.

The Fire Marshall’s Office says that while instances of these fires or explosions are infrequent, spontaneous combustion of lithium-ion batteries does occur, due to mechanical defects, poor design, or external factors.

The Fire Marshall’s Office recommendations for lithium-ion batteries are:

Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or couch.

Always use the manufacturer’s cords and power adapter made specifically for that device.

Keep batteries/devices at room temperature.

Do not place in direct sunlight and keep away from anything flammable.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.