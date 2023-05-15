Alternative treatment for opioid-exposed infants being used in Maine hospitals

Maine (WABI) - Last year, about one in 17 babies in Maine were born exposed to, or affected by opioids, according to the Maine Children’s Alliance.

Traditionally, medication is used to treat the newborns.

But a new study shows that might not be the only viable option.

Joy Hollowell introduces us to the Eat, Sleep, Console approach.

“What we found in the study is that babies were far less likely to receive medication, about 60% less likely. As a result, they were able to go home more quickly. About a week earlier,” says Dr. Leslie Young is a practicing neonatologist at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.

When a mother uses opioids during pregnancy, her baby may become addicted and goes through withdrawal upon birth – it’s a condition known as Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.

Eat, Sleep Console encourages involvement from parents and prioritizes care that doesn’t involve medication like Methadone or morphine. Instead, the approach is quiet, low-light environments with swaddling, skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding when possible.

The research was gathered by the National Institutes of Health and recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study examined 1,300 infants at 26 hospitals.

“When using the ESC approach, we actually increased parental presence,” points out Dr. Young. “And so families felt empowered to be there, and to be a part of their baby’s care. And when value is placed on your role, you want to be there.”

The study followed these babies for up to three months after their release from the hospital.

“And there was no evidence that the newer approach, the eat, sleep, console approach, had any negative effects,” says Dr. Diana W. Bianchi, Director, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

The researchers say it’s important to note that this approach does not completely replace the use of medications to treat neonatal abstinence syndrome.

“Some babies have withdrawal that can be quite severe,” explains Dr. Young. “And it’s in these cases that medication is a completely appropriate next steps as part of their care.”

The ESC care approach was actually developed about eight years ago. But until now, it hadn’t been rigorously tested in such a large population.

Infants involved in the clinical trial will now be monitored for up to two years.

“So the hope is that, for example, the American Academy of Pediatrics, will use this study in terms of updating their recommendations for treatment,” says Dr. Bianchi.

Eat, Sleep, Console was implemented across the MaineHealth system in 2018 and 2019.

