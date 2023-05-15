21-year-old woman charged for arson after Pleasant Point housefire

PLEASANT POINT, Maine (WABI) - A 21-year-old Pleasant Point woman has been arrested and charged for arson after starting a house fire early Saturday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Bayview Lane in Pleasant Point. Eastport and Perry Fire Departments responded at approximately 1:15 a.m.

The homeowners woke up to the glow of fire outside, and all family members in the house were able to escape without injuries. The homeowner’s dog, however, did not survive.

After investigating the scene, authorities determined that 21-yare-old Sarah Stanley of Pleasant Point, who knew the family, had started the fire. She has been transported to Washington County Jail.

FMO investigators were assisted at the scene by the Eastport and Perry Fire Departments, the Pleasant Point Police Department, and Downeast Ambulance Service.

The fire remains under investigation.

