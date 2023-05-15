21-year-old woman charged for arson after Pleasant Point housefire

The fire happened at a home on Bayview Lane in Pleasant Point. Eastport and Perry Fire Departments responded at approximately 1:15 a.m.
Pleasant Point Fire
Pleasant Point Fire(Shannon Moss)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT POINT, Maine (WABI) - A 21-year-old Pleasant Point woman has been arrested and charged for arson after starting a house fire early Saturday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Bayview Lane in Pleasant Point. Eastport and Perry Fire Departments responded at approximately 1:15 a.m.

The homeowners woke up to the glow of fire outside, and all family members in the house were able to escape without injuries. The homeowner’s dog, however, did not survive.

After investigating the scene, authorities determined that 21-yare-old Sarah Stanley of Pleasant Point, who knew the family, had started the fire. She has been transported to Washington County Jail.

FMO investigators were assisted at the scene by the Eastport and Perry Fire Departments, the Pleasant Point Police Department, and Downeast Ambulance Service.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts

Latest News

Authorities say the explosions are not suspicious and no one was hurt.
Augusta car explosion due to lithium-ion battery failure
Happy Mother's Day to the moms of TV5
Happy Mother’s Day to the moms of TV5!
MCI International Food Festival
Maine Central Institutes hosts annual International Food Festival
Happy Mother's Day to the moms of TV5
Happy Mother's Day to the moms of TV5