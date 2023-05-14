Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash in Buckfield

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT
BUCKFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two motorcyclists are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the Oxford County town of Buckfield Saturday.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Turner Street.

Police say the two people were traveling together when they came across a vehicle making a turn.

The two motorcyclists then crashed into each other and went off the road.

We’re told the two sustained serious injuries and were transported to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Police believe the inexperience of the riders played a role.

