Maine Central Institutes hosts annual International Food Festival

With 323 students from 23 countries and 14 Maine communities, MCI is a campus rich with cultural diversity. What better way to celebrate this than sharing dishes from around the globe?
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Maine Central Institute (MCI) offered a tour of tastes Sunday at their annual International Food Festival.

The community was invited on campus to try cuisine from over a dozen countries, prepared by students and staff.

The options were endless with sweet, savory, and spicy foods available from countries including France, China, Myanmar, Spain, and more.

“We have students from 23 different countries, and what that gives us is an incredibly eclectic student body,” says Head of School David Pearson. “And we can break down ethnocentric prejudice by sharing cultures, histories, ideas, and establishing that these friendships that are going to last all their lives”

Allegra Rebbelmund and Lilith Emilia Bueser are two German students attending MCI. At their table, they offered Bretzel Brotchen and Klops Chen, or German pretzel rolls and meatballs.

“I think it was pretty good to show our culture and get to know other cultures, since we’re in America,” remarks Rebbelmund about the importance of cultural events like the International Food Festival.

Bueser agreed and added, “This is a really good connection to our MCI experience, the cultural diversity and getting to know everyone here better and also the community here in Pittsfield and the MCI community.”

Pearson added that since starting this event in 2007, the International Food Fest gets more and more popular every year.

