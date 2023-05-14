Beautiful weather for Mother’s Day, warmer start to the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -We will still be under the pressure gradient between high pressure to our west and a slow-moving low-pressure system over the Canadian Maritimes. This will lead to some breezy NW winds, gusting between 25 to 35 mph. With high pressure building to our west, skies will be mostly sunny today for much of the state. Moisture wrapping around the low over the Maritimes could increase some cloud cover becoming partly cloudy for folks up north today. High temperatures will be slightly cooler than Saturday, making it into the upper 50′s and low to mid 60′s. Quiet weather will continue into tonight with mostly clear skies and overnight lows dropping into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

Monday a weak disturbance passing to the north of the state will bring increased cloud cover. The disturbance will also bring the chance for some isolated to scattered showers, mainly up north. Winds will be gusty out of the W gusting up to 35 mph. However, temperatures do warm up into the upper 60′s and low 70′s for the Monday afternoon. Then a cold front will cross the state from NW to SE on Tuesday. This will continue to bring mostly cloudy skies and the chance for more showers on Tuesday night. We clear up and dry out by Wednesday, but it will be much cooler. Highs only make it into the 40′s and 50′s. High pressure remains in control for the end of the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climb back into 60′s by Friday. Next weekend looks like it could feature some more rain.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the 50′s and 60′s. NW gust up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, lows drop into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with some afternoon showers possible. Highs reach the upper 60′s and low 70′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with PM showers. Highs reach the 50′s and 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the 50′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the 50′s and 60′s.

FRIDAY: mostly sunny, highs reach the mid to upper 60′s.

