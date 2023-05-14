Bangor Church Hosts Food Drive and Chimes Concert

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor held a Mother’s Day Food Collection along with a chimes concert this morning.

Non-perishable goods were brought to the church’s curb at 120 Park Street as volunteers helped the event run smoothly.

As both members and non-members flocked to the church this morning, LyAnn Grogan was up in the tower ringing chimes for the chimes concert heard around the Downtown Bangor area.

As for the food drive, it is only one element of the church’s effort to fight hunger in the local community.

”They’re doing a monthly food collection for the Ecumenical Food Pantry down at the Hammond Street Church and so this is one of the collection points they do, I think the second Sunday of every month, but this is only one of the food programs the U.U. Church does.” said church council member Francis Grey.

The church also hosts a Bean Supper and other events to address hunger in the area.

Following the Chimes Concert, the church rang the chimes 17 times in remembrance of the 17 Mainers who dies due to COVID-19 this April.

The Church has been a voice in the community since the 1830′s.

