Waterville fire captain in critical condition after cardiac arrest: How to help

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -The Waterville Fire Department is collecting donations for a longtime firefighter in critical condition.

The department says Captain Michael Folsom suffered a serious medical event leading to cardiac arrest Wednesday afternoon.

They say he was called in from his vacation to assist with fire alarm repairs and left to get tools.

Shortly after, Waterville Fire and Police responded to a single-vehicle accident and found Folsom unresponsive.

Folsom was taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition showing improvements.

Folsom has been a Waterville firefighter since 1985 and a full-time carpenter for Public Works since 1999.

Donations will be combined and given directly to Folsom’s family.

You can give at the Waterville Finance Office at 1 Common Street during office hours.

