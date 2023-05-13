Partly to mostly sunny and breezy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some scattered showers moved in overnight and early this morning associated with a cold front that will clear the coast this morning. High pressure will begin to ridge in from Hudson Bay. With high pressure working its way in and a low-pressure system exiting to our northeast, the pressure gradient will tighten up causing some breezy winds, gusting between 25-35 mph out of the WNW. We’ll start off with sunny skies this morning across the state, but clouds increase a bit through the afternoon. Skies become mostly cloudy over northern Maine and partly cloudy through Bangor and Downeast. Northern and far eastern Maine could see some passing showers this afternoon. Highs today will be cooler than where we have been, reaching only the 50′s up north and mid to upper 60′s Downeast. Skies will clear up early this evening and into tonight. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 30′s north to low 40′s Downeast. Winds will be NW at around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 overnight.

Mother’s Day will, overall, be sunnier, drier, but cooler than Saturday. High pressure will continue to build in, bringing mostly sunny skies. Perfect weather for some outdoor brunch! High temperatures reach the upper 50′s north to low 60′s Downeast. It will still be breezy out of the NW with winds gusting up to 35 mph.

The start of the work week will bring partly cloudy skies and the chance for some afternoon showers as a weak disturbance passes through. Temperatures warm back up into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for some showers in the afternoon and evening as a cold front swings through. We dry out for Wednesday but temperatures will be running much cooler, only reaching the 50′s. The rest of the work week looks to remain dry with mostly sunny skies.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy north with some passing showers, partly cloudy and dry Downeast. NW winds gust up to 35 MPH. Highs 50′s north to mid to upper 60′s Downeast.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, lows drop into the 30′s and 40′s. NW winds gust up to 25 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the 50′s and 60′s. NW gust up to 35 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with some afternoon showers possible. Highs reach the upper 60′s and low 70′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with PM showers. Highs reach the 50′s and 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the 50′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the 50′s and 60′s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.