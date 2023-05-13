Man injured after shooting in downtown Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place in downtown Waterville Friday night.

Shortly before midnight, officers patrolling the Concourse heard gunshots coming from the area of Silver Street extension.

When police arrived they found a 21-year-old man had been shot in the leg.

We’re told he suffered non-life threating injuries, but police say was uncooperative with their investigation.

Witnesses reported seeing a man fleeing the scene toward Water Street, but the suspect was not located.

Police say during their investigation, several fights broke out, resulting in the arrest of 23-year-old Devon Marhefka of Massachusetts.

He was charged with failure to disperse, a Class E misdemeanor.

Marhefka was bailed on $500 unsecured bail with a court date of August 22nd.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Waterville Police at 680-4700 and ask for Officer Riley Dowe.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.