Maine State Police seek warrant after Knox car theft, home invasion, police evasion

KNOX, Maine (WABI) - State Police say are seeking warrants for a man who broke into a Knox home, stole a vehicle and evaded police.

Police say a woman called at 8 Friday morning from Knox Station Road reporting her 2012 Toyota Corolla had been stolen.

Police say the suspect entered the home by punching a hole through the drywall in the mudroom to unlock the door.

The suspect stole the keys and other items while the woman slept.

Police say the car was spotted on the Swanville Road in Frankfort just after 5:00 Friday, occupied by two men, and began operating erratically to avoid police.

Police say the pursuit was discontinued due to safety concerns for the other operating public.

