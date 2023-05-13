Maine Children’s Home celebrates Birth Mother’s Day

Saturday Morning Maine
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Sunday is Mother’s Day, but the Saturday before honors birth mothers.

In honor of Birth Mother’s Day, Maine Children’s Home has announced the reopening of free pregnancy options counseling and birth parent support in honor of Birth Mother Day.

Counseling is available for people who are looing to explore all the available options for their pregnancy.

There is also support for birth parents interested in learning more about making adoption plans and help navigating the adoption process.

Licensed professionals at MCH can help with mental health support, too.

“I think it’s really an opportunity for us to acknowledge that this is a huge sacrifice for parents that are placing their child up for adoption. It is usually a very calculated investment in the child’s life. It’s a recognition that I’m not in a place in my life right now where I can be the best parent that I want to be. There might be extenuating circumstances. There might be a lot of factors that prohibit me from doing that, and so, it’s a recognition of the worth of the birth parent and saying, “you’re a mom, too. You’re a father, too, and just because you’re not in a place in life where you’re able to physically parent the child doesn’t make you any less than,” said Program Director, Brian McArthur.

All services at MCH are confidential.

Click here to learn more.

