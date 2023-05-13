Inaugural Cars and Coffee at Seal Cove Auto Museum

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Seal Cove Auto Museum kicked off the 2023 driving season with a unique cars and coffee.

Visitors from all around brought out their cars ranging from modern supercars to vintage automobiles over with some over a hundred years old.

Executive Director Ethan Yakura and Curator of Collections Bill Barter demonstrated how to start one of their older vehicles which was much more involved than just turning a key.

Free admission to the museum and light refreshments were offered earlier today from 10 to 1.

Spots filled up fast this morning since owners and spectators were also celebrating the museum’s 60th year in business.

”One reason we really like these events is because a lot of the local folks are here. I jokingly refer to them as repeat offenders. There are some people who will show up every cars and coffee event and some of them are in a fortunate situation that they’ll show up driving a different collector car every event and there’s also usually quite a few younger folks here and the automobile collection hobby and business needs young blood.” said Bill Barter, Curator of Collections at the museum.

Barter says the event is more and more popular every year and that this year’s turnout did not disappoint.

If you are interested in visiting Seal Cove Auto Museum, they are open daily for the season from 10 to 5 at 1414 Tremont Road in Seal Cove.

Their second cars and coffee for the year will take place on June 10th with a full schedule on their website at www.sealcoveautomuseum.org

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.