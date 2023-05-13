Eastern Maine Community College holds 2023 commencement ceremony

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Saturday proved to be a beautiful day to graduate!

Eastern Maine Community College held its 2023 commencement ceremony at the Collins Center of the Arts in Orono.

Students received associate degrees, certificates, and diplomas in the over 30 programs of study offered, certifying their knowledge and commitment as well as celebrating their achievements.

Families, friends, and loved ones made sure to cheer on their graduate as they walked across the stage with their fresh diploma!

Maine Community College System (MCCS) Board of Trustees and MCCS President, among other EMCC administrators and faculty, gave congratulatory and encouraging remarks to the grads, cementing that commencement marks the beginning of a new academic & professional journey, not the end.

Congradulations to the Class of 2023 from TV5!

