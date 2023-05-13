The class of 2023 graduated at Thomas College today

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - By virtue of the authority vested in me by the State of Maine and the board of trustees of Thomas college, I hereby confer upon you...

Over 150 students walked across the staged at Thomas college to graduate.

“Awesome, I don’t really know how to describe it, there is nothing that really describes how you can feel in this,” Aubrey Schaeffer said.

Aubrey Schaffer is one of them. She graduated with a Master’s of Science in Criminology after participating in the college’s three in one program that allows students to complete their Bachelors in three years and a Masters in the fourth year.

“I did the 6 classes every semester, I did two over the summer. Some students choose to do a May-Mester so they stay at school a week longer than the rest of the students and the complete a semester long class in that time,” Schaeffer said.

Like many, she had to navigate the start of her college career during the pandemic.

“Covid hit my freshmen year, so we got shot down and we were told in three days we had to be home,” she said.

In addition to playing sports, she says she was involved in other programs in school.

“Co-president of our student athlete advisory committee. I’m president of our special Olympics club,” she said.

Now, all of her hard work has paid off. Her father Daniel Schaffer says he is proud of all the students as well as his daughter.

“It is a very proud moment for all our family. Watching our first master’s student come through.. and you can’t say more. watching her grow from my little fishing buddy up to the fine women she is,” she said.

Aubrey says her biggest take away from the day is anything is possible; you just have to give it a try.

“Being able to look at all my classmates in front of me, all my peers, we did it all together. From the start and finish. Came in with some the people in the Master’s degree came in with some of the people in the undergrad so it all just came around full circle. Just incredible,” Aubrey said.

