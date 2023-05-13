9 ducklings rescued from storm drain by firefighters in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WABI) - Nine ducklings were pulled from a storm drain thanks to a group of people who realized they were in trouble.

The Biddeford Fire Department was called to the intersection of Glaude Avenue and Village Lane to help the fuzzy friends.

Lt. Mertz, Lt. Ben Gerome with the Saco Fire Department, Jenney St. Amant and Ray Tardif were able to get all nine ducklings out of the drain and reunite them with their mother.

The social media post that followed captured the adorable rescue:

This morning, we were called to the intersection of Glaude Ave and Village Lane to assist a citizen attempting to rescue... Posted by Biddeford Fire Department on Friday, May 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.