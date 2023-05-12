Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive is Saturday

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive(DoD / Terri Moon Cronk)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One in ten Americans face hunger every day.

Saturday, you can help those in need through the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual food collection drive.

The Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive takes place every second Saturday in May.

All you have to do is place non-perishable food donations in a bag near your mailbox, and your letter carrier will do the rest.

The food will then be sorted and delivered to an area food bank or pantry where it is available for families in need.

