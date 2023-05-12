St. Joseph Hospital honors nurses during National Nurses Week

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the last week, Saint Joseph Hospital in Bangor has been celebrating its nurses.

It’s National Nurses Week.

Nurses at St. Joe’s have been gifted treats throughout the week as well as having themed outfit days and games and prizes.

With all that healthcare professionals have endured the last few years; one nurse says getting this kind of appreciation means even more.

“It just makes you smile more. When somebody brings something like that to, and they’re thinking about you, it just makes you smile more, it’s uplifting for the team. If you visited any of the floors here this week, you would see everybody’s cheerful and happy,” said Rosanne Cyr, a nurse whose been at St. Joseph Hospital for 23 years.

The celebrations are part of an annual tradition at St. Joseph as they celebrate their community of nurses in the Bangor area.

