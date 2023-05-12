Sheriff: Buggy driver, horse killed in crash with utility truck

A horse-drawn buggy and a Ford utility truck were involved in a deadly crash in Indiana this week. (Source: WNDU)
By WNDU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - An Indiana woman and a horse are dead after police say a buggy was struck by a utility truck Friday morning.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office reports first responders were called regarding a crash on County Road 800 at about 10:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a horse-drawn buggy and a Ford F-350 utility truck involved in the crash.

Investigators said the utility truck, driven by a 43-year-old man, failed to pass the buggy and ended up striking it from behind.

The female driver of the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the horse also died from its injuries.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 58-year-old Fannie Mae Bontrager.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

