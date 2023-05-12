Robin’s Nest in Waterville can help with Mother’s Day flowers

Robin’s Nest in Waterville can help with Mother’s Day flowers
Robin’s Nest in Waterville can help with Mother’s Day flowers(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - If you still need some last minute flowers for mothers day on Sunday or for Graduation...

Robin’s Nest in Waterville has got you covered.

The shop has been in the downtown Waterville area for a little over a year.

The owner Robin Getchell says they started preparing for this weekend months in advance.

She says people can stop by to place an order, or make their own in the store.

She also says they do deliver but on a limited basis.

“Staffing, scheduling, planning how many arrangements to make. There is a ton of work that goes on behind the scenes and then this is go time where everybody is designing, delivering, lots of walk in, lots of people looking for hanging plant so prepared for everything,” Getchell said.

The flower shop is closed on Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts

Latest News

Maine to petition federal government to let asylum seekers work
Opponents of Maine electricity corridor won’t appeal verdict allowing CMP to restart project
5 Things to do This Weekend: May 13-14
Chelsea Handler Chats with TV5 ahead of show in Bangor
Chelsea Handler chats with TV5 ahead of Bangor show