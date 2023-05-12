Robin’s Nest in Waterville can help with Mother’s Day flowers

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - If you still need some last minute flowers for mothers day on Sunday or for Graduation...

Robin’s Nest in Waterville has got you covered.

The shop has been in the downtown Waterville area for a little over a year.

The owner Robin Getchell says they started preparing for this weekend months in advance.

She says people can stop by to place an order, or make their own in the store.

She also says they do deliver but on a limited basis.

“Staffing, scheduling, planning how many arrangements to make. There is a ton of work that goes on behind the scenes and then this is go time where everybody is designing, delivering, lots of walk in, lots of people looking for hanging plant so prepared for everything,” Getchell said.

The flower shop is closed on Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.