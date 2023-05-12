Mostly Sunny & Windy Mother’s Day Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The potential does exist for pop-up showers and isolated storms through the first part of the night. The greatest potential will be across northern Maine. The rest of the region will have decreasing clouds through the night. Overnight lows will once again be mild with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. A cold front will eventually move from NW to SE after midnight. A line of showers and even a rumble of thunder will develop along the front.

The cold front will move out of Downeast Maine before sunrise Saturday. High pressure north of the Great Lakes will slowly build into the region this weekend. It will produce a tighter pressure gradient resulting in winds all weekend long out of the northwest gusting up to 35 mph. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies and highs that will range from the 50s over the County to the 60s and 70s towards southern Maine. Far northern and eastern areas will have the chance for additional cloud cover and even a passing shower.

By Sunday, highs will be more seasonable with most locations maxing out in the upper 50s to mid 60s. It will still be windy as NW gusts will be up to 35 mph. With the dry and windy conditions all weekend, expected a high fire danger.

Slightly lighter winds on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and low 70s. There will be a weak disturbance moving through Monday night and that will produce a few light showers. Tuesday will have highs in the 60s with the chance for afternoon showers as a cold front moves through. Some of those showers could continue into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures on Wednesday will be cooler in the wake of the cold front only maxing out in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Showers chances ending. Lows in the 40s & 50s with a NW wind of 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and low 70s. More clouds and a few showers over far northern and eastern locales. NW wind gusting to 35 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. NW wind gusting up to 35 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. The potential for scattered showers exists during the evening.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with early AM showers. Highs in the 50s & low 60s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and 60s.

