Millinocket woman charged after leaving scene of crash
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A Millinocket woman has been charged after leaving the scene of a crash that hospitalized one man.
It happened around 11:15 Thursday afternoon on I-95 northbound in Orono.
State Police say a black SUV with serious rear end damage had left the scene by the time they arrived.
Bangor Police located 65-year-old Marsha Gonya at the Walmart on Stillwater Avenue and charged her with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, as well as a summons for illegally using a crossover.
Gonya had cut across the passing lane to use the crossover when she was struck by a car driving in that lane.
State Police remind drivers that they cannot use crossovers for any reason.
