Millinocket woman charged after leaving scene of crash

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A Millinocket woman has been charged after leaving the scene of a crash that hospitalized one man.

It happened around 11:15 Thursday afternoon on I-95 northbound in Orono.

State Police say a black SUV with serious rear end damage had left the scene by the time they arrived.

Bangor Police located 65-year-old Marsha Gonya at the Walmart on Stillwater Avenue and charged her with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, as well as a summons for illegally using a crossover.

Gonya had cut across the passing lane to use the crossover when she was struck by a car driving in that lane.

State Police remind drivers that they cannot use crossovers for any reason.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.