May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - May kicks off the summer season in Maine, and that means more people outside and more motorcycles on the roads.

The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety reminds all motorists to watch for motorcycles.

State officials says 32 motorcycle riders were killed in crashes in Maine last year, a near record high.

Memorial Day is the start of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, so safety officials ask you to be on the lookout for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists.

